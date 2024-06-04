Vehicle Career Day held at East Elementary

A career in fire fighting and a firetruck were on display during the Hollingsworth-East Elementary Vehicle Career Day. Rumpke Waste provided a trash collection truck for students to learn more about a career in waste collection.

EATON — Last month, students at Eaton’s Hollingsworth-East Elementary School enjoyed the nice weather and 12 different stations displaying vehicles and/or tools of the trade for many different career fields.

Students were able to see each vehicle and hear from the adults who use those vehicles as a part of their daily work. As part of this career awareness activity, students also learned how to become everything from a firefighter and medic to a tree service manager — and even a race car driver.

Stacey Haeseker, guidance counselor, helped lead a team of East Elementary staff on this project, according to Preble County ESC Career Connections Director Harold Niehaus. “She and staff members Ally Luther, Alexis Hunt, Carly Bulach, Hannah Myers, Amanda Tully, Izzy Roberts, and Heidi Wooddell did a great job organizing the event. They all know the importance of exposing students at a young age to the many careers that can lead to a happy and fulfilling life of work and accomplishment,” said. “The staff at Hollingsworth East Elementary have created a great career awareness opportunity for the students in grades K-2!”

The event took many community volunteers. The East Elementary students and staff had the opportunity to learn about careers including a hair stylist, pilot, librarian, physical/occupational therapist, OR nurse, police, fire/EMS, Rumpke waste collection, food truck service, as well as large and small animal veterinarians.