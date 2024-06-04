Harbor Freight among new Englewood businesses

Harbor Freight will be opening soon in Northmont Plaza and later this year Grocery Outlet will open in the former Big Lots location a few doors down. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Jersey Mike’s Subs is renovating the building that most recently was occupied by Ulrich’s Hometown Bakey at 573 S. Main St. between the Main on Main business complex and Printz Veterinary Services.

ENGLEWOOD — “Business wise we are doing very nicely,” said City Manager Eric Smith during his report to city council at the May 14 meeting.

Harbor Freight is scheduled to open in Northmont Plaza, 606 Taywood Road, Suite 1a, sometime in June, according to the company’s website. The suite was once occupied by Kroger when the plaza opened in 1973.

“I just drove past there today and it looks like they are finishing up and starting to stock the shelves,” Smith said.

Harbor Freight’s website says it carries thousands of quality tools to choose from at the lowest prices. Harbor Freight stores are open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Wednesday workers were restriping the parking lot and making repairs to the area just outside the store’s entrance.

Jersey Mike’s Subs will be opening at 573 S. Main St. in the old Flint’s Restaurant, most recently occupied by Ulrich’s Hometown Bakery.

The former UDF at the northeast corner of Union and National roads has sign up stating the location will the site of a ‘Steak Escape.’

“We are looking forward to them finally finishing that project. They have been at it for the last couple or three years, “Smith said.

A post on Facebook says Steak Escape Sandwich Grill will be offering cheesesteaks and fresh-cut fries to consumers. Steak Escape’s website says it is, ‘America’s favorite Cheesesteak.’ Its mission says, “To be the day’s highlight of everyone who walks through our door.”

“We also received a building permit for another grocery store, which would be number five, and that is the Grocery Outlet which would fill the Big Lots space at Northmont Plaza,” Smith noted. “Northmont Plaza we are very pleased to report is coming back nicely. I thought that was going to be another Englewood Plaza, but it seems to be getting back on its feet.”

Englewood Plaza was home to several businesses in its prime, including a Ben Franklin, Imperial Foodtown that later became Englewood Foodtown, Plaza Barbers, Godfather’s Pizza, Rob’s Restaurant, a state liquor store, and in later years Dollar General to name a few before the building was condemned due to lack of maintenance and demolished.

Construction of another new business is taking place in the south end of the Meijer parking lot where a Valvoline Instant Oil Change facility will be located on a 0.57 acre area just east of El Toro restaurant.

The Valvoline facility is not to exceed 1,500 square feet with two service bays, according to approval of the facility by the city planning commission.

The number of parking spaces at Meijer will be reduced by 50 spaces, from 703 to 653, which is 293 less than the required 946 parking spaces. Matt Levitt, manager of real estate for Meijer, stated in a letter to city council that Meijer finds the reduction in parking spaces acceptable and would not impact the store’s ability to operate.

