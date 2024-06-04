Student notes

Cedarville University Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following students at Cedarville University have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.50 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Area students named included Nathanael Harkrider of Camden and Lauren Murphy of New Paris.

Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — The following students at Cedarville University have been named to the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2024 semester. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students named included Sophia Brunk of Lewisburg, Kaitlyn Holp of Brookville, Megan Murphy of New Paris, Brandon Stover of Camden, Elias Wright of Lewisburg.

Tillman Dillon

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA — Tillman Emerson Dillon recently graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in physics and a concentration in mathematics, with summa cum laude distinction. Dillon is the son of Anthony and Jennifer Dillon of Blythewood, South Carolina, and grandson of Carl and Connie Dillon of West Alexandria. He is planning on attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to pursue a PhD in mechanical engineering, specializing in controls, while working as a graduate researcher.