PC grand jury indicts hit-and-run driver

Dawson

EATON — During a Monday, June 3, session, a Preble County grand jury indicted a West Alexandria man for his role in a hit-and-run which left a pedestrian seriously injured last month.

Roy Clennon Dawson, 45, of 6073 Ivy Lane, West Alexandria, was indicted on charges including vehicular assault with forfeiture specification (two counts,) tampering with evidence, failure to stop after an accident (two counts,) and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

According to the indictment, on Wednesday, May 15, “while operating or participating the operation of a motor vehicle, Dawson caused “serious physical harm to (the victim) recklessly.”

Court records also note he was driving while his license was suspended, and after hitting the pedestrian, fled the scene. The accident resulted in serious physical harm to the victim.

Dawson was scheduled for arraignment on Friday, June 7. He remained incarcerated at the Preble County Jail at press time.

D’Layne Ashton Hoff, 9644 Stephens Young Road, Camden, grand theft; Charles Randall Wyatt, 9644 Stephens Young Road, Camden, grand theft; Laura Ann Greer, 33568 Yoder Avenue Warsaw, Missouri, possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI.

Also: Tyler Albrey Tackett, 6470 Landis Road, Brookville, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua A. Burkhart, 2009 Williams Street Hamilton, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Corey Omer Morgan, 117 South Main Street, Camden, breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor theft; Aaron Lee Green Jr., 22 Shady Lane, New Paris, domestic violence and domestic violence.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.