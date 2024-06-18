Stingrays open season with win over Piranhas

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Stingrays Paige House competes in the girls 15-18 100 IM druing a meet on Thursday, June 13. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The Stingrays Jackson Chapin competes in the boys 15-18 100 IM during a meet on Thursday, June 13. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — The Preble County Stingrays opened its summer outdoor swim season with a convincing win over the visiting Cassel Hills Piranhas on Thursday, June 13 at the Main Street Aqua Center in Eaton.

The Stingrays combined to win 301-157 with the boys’ team winning 133-71 and the girls claiming a 156-86 decision.

Stingray coach Lily Galloway said the boys 15-18 100M Freestyle race was a must-watch.

Only two boys competed in it – both from Stingrays with both racing at full speed to outswim one another, with each pulling ahead and falling behind.

In the end, Jackson Chapin won the race with a 1:00.84 while Ethan Gregory was close behind with a 1:02.48.

“Both of them dropped a significant amount of time,” Galloway said.

She said another “great race” was the 13-14 Combined Freestyle Relay.

“With both boys’ and girls’ relays combined into one race, the extra pressure was on,” Galloway said. “Our boys relay (Marc Boyd, Preston Barnes, Emmett Ruebush, Bryce Couvutsakis) hit the wall first with a 2:18.27. Our girls A relay (Mckenzie Gregory, Mary Gregory, Daisy Ruebush, Cherokee Perdue) was next with a 2:28.06. The B relay (Maddie Montgomery, Kira Rutan, Kiara Thomas, Hallie Rogers) was next with a 2:38.44. All three of the relays arrived before the other team finished. They were very excited and proud.”

Galloway noted the 10&Under swimmers in the 100IM faced a difficult challenge.

“I would also like to highlight all of the 10 & under swimmers who competed in the 100 IM,” she said. “It is a very difficult race, especially for younger swimmers. However, they all swam very well.”

The girls competing were Charleigh Brooks, Hali Starks, Esther Craft, and Miella Rogers. The boys were Greyson Webb and Jayce Loomis.

The Stingrays were scheduled to host Germantown on Tuesday, June 18. They are scheduled to travel to West Carrollton on Thursday, June 20 and to Darke County on Saturday, June 22.

The Stingrays next home meet will be Thursday, June 27.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.