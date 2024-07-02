Church briefs

VBS at Northside Chapel

Northside Chapel First Church of God Vacation Bible School in Camden will present “Under Construction He Is Still Working On Me” July 15-19, 6-8 p.m, for children ages 4-12. Participants are asked to aarrive 30minutes early to be registered. For bus service call the church at 937-452-1246 and leave contact information.

Eaton COC VBS

The Church of Christ at 725 U.S. 35 East, Eaton, invites children ages 4 to 12 to a three-day Vacation Bible School event from 9 a.m.-noon, July 22-24. The theme is Breaker Rock Beach — God’s Rock Solid Truth. Register online at www.eatonchurchofchrist.com.

Go Therefore Conference

Harvest Revival Center is hosting another Go Therefore Conference gathering on Friday, July 26, from 1-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. at 1488 Johnsville Brookville Rd. in Brookville. Registration is required at www.gothereforeconference.com. Go Therefore Conferences has “powerful and enriching guest speaker messages” geared toward equipping the Ecclesia & Remnant Warriors of the Christian faith for action, according to HRC officials. Speakers include: Joe Horn, L. A. Marzulli, Pastor Paul Begley, Dr. Gregory Reid, Tom Dunn, Pastor Carl Gallups, Dr. Judd Burton, and Derek and Sharon Gilbert. Sponsored by WTTP FM, Transforming Word Ministries, Calvary Chapel of Lima, and Harvest Revival Center.

Souper Supper at New Hope

Souper Supper will be held at New Hope Church, Saturday July 27, from 4-6 p.m. at the church located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Menu for this month is Sloppy Joes (wimpy), and tater tots, salads & desserts, coffee, iced tea, punch and water.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.