Preble Arts news

Summer Art Camp at Preble Arts was a huge success thanks to several special instructors and the campers themselves

We had an incredible time at our Summer Art Camp at Preble Arts. We are so grateful for the amazing support and enthusiasm from everyone involved.

A huge thank you to: piano instructor Benny Brock; guitar instructor Daniel Ryan; dance instructors Lisa and Arianna from the Eaton Eagles Colorguard/Winterguard; Josh Haney from the Star Theatre at Eagles Point, our wonderful staff and our amazing volunteers.

You all helped make this camp an unforgettable experience for our campers.

And of course, a big thank you to all of the happy campers who joined us. Your excitement to learn and your creativity truly made this camp special.

Thank you for being a part of our Summer Art Camp family! We can’t wait to see you all next time!

Gala Saturday, Aug. 17

Preble Arts cordially invites you to our upcoming Gala, at Gatherings on the Green, 7500 Salem Road, Lewisburg. This will be an evening dedicated to celebrating the transformative power of art and honoring everyone who has contributed to our journey. Join us as we recognize the creativity and support of our community. The Friends of the Arts Gala will begin at 6 p.m. Visit www.preblearts.org to register.

Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St, Eaton. For more information, visit www.preblarts.org, or call 937-456-3999.