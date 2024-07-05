Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

Eaton Masonic Kids Fishing Derby

The second annual Eaton Masonic kids free kids fishing derby will be held from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at Crystal Lake in Eaton. This event is for children from the age of 4 to 13 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult or parent. Ohio fishing laws will pertain to all adults or parents helping younger children. There will be free food, trophies, and prizes for those who attend the event. Registration will be on-site starting at 9:15 a.m. with a short meeting of those attending around 9:45 a.m. to cover all rules and answer questions. Fishing will start promptly at 10 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. followed with the announcement of major prize winners. Free bait will be available or participants may bring their own. For more information call 937-219-1925.

CC BOE meeting change

The College Corner Board of Education has announced its regular board meeting scheduled for Monday, July 8, will be changed to Tuesday, July 23, at 4:15 p.m.

ESC meetings set

The Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board has scheduled a special meeting for Monday, July 8, at 5:30 p.m., at Buckeye Jake’s Eatery, 13 E. Dayton St. West Alexandria, for the purpose of the new superintendent’s orientation. The regular monthly meeting for July has been changed from Wednesday, July 24, to Wednesday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m., at the Preble County Educational Service Center Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

Brookville Historical Society offers tours

The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, the Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open on Sunday, July 14, from 2 until 4 p.m., with the last tours starting at 3 p.m. The special photos at the Spitler House showing the house being moved from Hay Avenue to Market Street are still on display, and the display of local doctors is continued to be updated at the Exhibit Building. Suggested donation for the tour is $2 for adults, 50 cents for students ages 6 to 16, and for children under 6 free when accompanied by an adult at each location.

New Paris Masonic Lodge breakfast canceled

Masonic Lodge #106 in New Paris has canceled its breakfast that is normally held at the lodge on the second Saturday of each month, for the months of July and August.

NT Schools summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following summer schedule: District Office hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday until July 31. National Trail ES and MS office will be closed through July 31. National Trail High School hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 31. Regular hours of operation will resume on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1100.

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. Through Thursday, July 25, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday through Thursday. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 29. For more information, call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671.

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office has reported Bantas Creek Road is closed between Wysong Road and Ohio 503 for a full bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 8 weeks. The closure began Monday, June 24. The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and buses will not be permitted.

Eaton Farmer’s Market each Saturday

The Downtown Eaton Early Bird Farmer’s Market ocated at the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, will be open, rain or shine, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., each Saturday, through September. For more information or to set up as a vendor, call 937-839-1009, 937-336-3171, or email [email protected].

Englewood Art Festival seeks parade participants

The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for parade participants for the 50th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, at Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd., Englewood. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for this event may be found at https://bit.ly/38xYG4y or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.