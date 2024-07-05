History Buff Book Club to meet Aug. 2

BROOKVILLE — Now is the time to request a copy of “Beverly Hills Spy: The Double-agent War Hero Who Helped Japan Attack Pearl Harbor” by Ronald Drabkin to discuss at the Friday, Aug. 2, meeting of the History Buff Book Club at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride, Brookville.

The discussion will be from 10-11 a.m. and the club meets every other month to talk about either a historical non-fiction or historical fiction novel. August’s book, “Beverly Hills Spy” is a non-fiction tome about a British war hero who spies for the Japanese navy while making friends with the Hollywood elite.

Chris Blackford, library Information Services Assistant, wanted to highlight the good historical non-fiction and fiction editions currently in print. He feels that non-fiction can be overlooked even though some are written to be as exciting and readable as fiction.

“By reading both there is a greater variety,” explains Blackford, “I also wanted to have a more focused book club, rather than one based on just current bestsellers.”

Books the group has discussed in the past include “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder” by David Grann, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Splendid and the Vile: a saga of Churchill, family, and defiance during the blitz” by Erik Larson and “The Killer Angels” by Michael Shaara. “Colditz: Prisoners of the Castle” by Ben MacIntyre is slated for the upcoming October meeting.

Blackford indicated that he decided to meet every other month because some of the books can be 500 pages or more and he wanted participants to be able to read at their own pace.

Currently there are regular print copies and audiobooks on CD of “Beverly Hills Spy: The Double-agent War Hero Who Helped Japan Attack Pearl Harbor” by Ronald Drabkin available through the library and can be reserved via the daytonmetrolibrary.org website or by phone call to 937-463-2665.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.