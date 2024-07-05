PC Republicans holding special meeting

EATON — Preble County will have a new county treasurer and county prosecutor following a special meeting of the Preble County Republican Central Committee next week.

On Tuesday, the Preble County Republican Central Committee will hold a meeting to act on the nomination and election of a county treasurer and county prosecutor who each will finish the remaining balance of the respective terms of Treasurer Brenda White and Prosecutor Martin Votel.

The meeting take place Tuesday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at City of Eaton Fire Station #2, located at 391 West Lexington Rd. in Eaton. It is open to the public.

White’s retirement was official as of May 30, and Votel’s retirement was official June 30.

Shannon Chappel is currently serving as interim county treasurer. Eric Marit was sworn in as interim prosecutor on Monday, July 1.

Both Chappel and Marit will appear on the ballot in the Nov. 5, General Election.

