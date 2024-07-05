This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, July 8

Kindergarten Club, 10-11 a.m.

Kindergarten Club is intended for the families of children who are entering kindergarten in fall 2024. Children and caregivers participate together in a variety of fun activities designed to help children prepare for kindergarten. Tips for adults, early literacy activities, social and emotional learning opportunities, and skills that set children up to be successful students will be the focus.

This program is designed using evidence-based approaches to assist parents and caregivers on ways they can help young children develop skills they’ll need for school success.

*While supplies last, rising kindergarteners will receive a bag with early learning materials for attending. Registration is not required.

Painted Rocks, 6-7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can paint a rock with the design of their choice and learn a bit about geocaching, in case they’d like to take their masterpiece on an adventure to share it with the world! Registration is required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, July 9

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 36 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Pancake Art, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 can use our griddles and make their own artwork that they can eat! Registration is not required.

All Ages Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you enjoy chess or want to learn the game, come spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your own board or play on the sets provided. Registration is available but not required.

Wednesday, July 10

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, July 11

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen: Giant Games, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 can use our griddles and make their own artwork that they can eat! Registration is not required.

PAWS to Read Storytime, 6-7:15 p.m.

Each month the Brookville Branch library gives Golden Retriever Couper, the chance to meet young ones and listen to stories during the Paws to Read program. Families have the opportunity to register for one of four individual one-on-one reading sessions with Couper, a certified therapy dog affiliated with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association (MVPTA).

A whole-group story time is presented halfway through the sessions and those who aren’t able to read to Couper are welcome to attend the story time. Couper will be available to pet and love on during that time frame.

Friday, July 12

Storytime at the Park, 10-11 a.m.

Preschool kids can meet Miss Teresa at Golden Gate Park for an outdoor story time and activity! She will be setting up near the walking path closest to the front gate parking area and pond. If it is raining we’ll try to meet in one of the open-air shelters. Please dress according to the weather, and don’t forget your sunscreen! Registration is not required.

Saturday, July 13

Storytime at the Spitler House, 10-10:45 a.m.

The whole family is welcome to attend a special story time at the Spitler House, 14 Market Street, Brookville. The program will be held outdoors and will move to the porch if it rains. There will be stories and a game or two.