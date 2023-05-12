Preble Players to present picnic production of ‘On Golden Pond’

NEW PARIS — Preble Players will present “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at 2 pm. Directed by Bonnie Bertelson, this American classic is staged outdoors, surrounded by nature, using the pond at Camp Mahanaim in New Paris as a backdrop.

The cast of On Golden Pond features John B. Munger as Norman Thayer Jr, Lisa “Doc” Marling as Ethel Thayer, Nicole Simon as Billy Ray Jr., Courtney Duke as Chelsea Thayer, Lenora Davis as Charlie Martin, and Jeff Smith as Bill Ray.

Preble Players asks the audience members to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on so as to better enjoy this unique Preble County community theatre event.

Tickets are $10.

Broke Smokers food concessions will be present to provide pulled pork and some side items. Cash only. Attendees should bring their own drinks. No alcohol permitted.