News briefs

“On Golden Pond” to be presented

Preble Players will present “On Golden Pond” by Ernest Thompson on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, at 2 pm. Directed by Bonnie Bertelson, this American classic is staged outdoors, surrounded by nature, using the pond at Camp Mahanaim in New Paris as a backdrop. For more information, visit www.prebleplayers.org.

TCN special meeting

Tri-County North Local Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Monday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m., in the TCN District Office conference room for the purpose of discussing bids for the TCN parking lot project, the athletic trainer contract and any other business the board considers necessary to conduct.

PC Democratic Picnic scheduled

The annual Preble County Democratic Picnic will be held Wednesday, June 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Eaton Youth Center, located at 306 Seven Mile Drive, at the corner of Decatur Street and Seven Mile Drive. Reservations should be made with Stan Spencer at [email protected], or via text at 937-336-0605; or with Ginny Weiler at 937-452-1624. This count is needed to order enough chicken and drinks for all. Those attending are asked to bring one dish and serving utensil, as well as their own silverware, napkins and plates.

August ballot public review set

The Preble County Aug. 8, Special Election ballots will be ready for public review on Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact the Preble County Board of Elections office to view the Aug. 8, Special Election ballots.

NT summer hours

National Trail Local School’s offices will be operating on the following 2023 summer schedule: The district office will be open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday (May 31-July 31.) National Trail Elementary and Middle School will be open from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (May 28-June 18.) The ES and MS office will be closed from June 19 until July 31. National Trail High School will be open from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (May 31-July 31.) Regular hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, Aug. 1 (7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.) for all district buildings. For more information call the district office at 937-437-3333 ext. 1106.

TCN summer hours

Tri-County North Local Schools will be operating on an extended day/shortened week work schedule this summer. June 5 through July 28, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, with an exception to the weeks of June 19 and July 3. The week of June 19, the school will be closed on Monday due to the holiday. The week of July 3, the office will be closed on Tuesday due to the holiday. For the remainder of each of those two weeks, the hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The building will be closed every Friday. Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, July 31. Call the TCN District Office at 937-962-2671 for additional information.

ECS holding special meetings

The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.at the Board of Education Office, 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Road. The board will take action on agenda items including approving final appropriations for Fiscal Year 2023, advances of funds, and temporary appropriations for FY 2024. ECS will also meet in special session on Tuesday, July 25, at 2 p.m., at the Board of Education Office, 306 Eaton-Lewisburg Road. The board will hold a hearing regarding the retire-rehire of Tiana White.

Toby Road closure

Toby Road between box 1363 and Washington Jackson Road, beginning at Miller-Williams Road and ending at Washington-Jackson Road, is closed for approximately 8 weeks beginning Monday, May 15, due to a full bridge replacement. For more information contact the Preble County Engineer at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.