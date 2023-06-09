Church briefs

Concert at SCC

My Brother’s Keeper will appear in concert Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Somerville Community Church, 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. My Brother’s Keeper is a Cincinnati-based bluegrass/folk band with a contemporary sound, energetic live shows, creative musicianship and positive lyrics. All are welcome, a love offering will be taken. For information, contact Mark S. Crary at 937-671-7245.

Vacation Bible School in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden welcomes kids ages 5 years old through those who have completed 5th grade to “Twist & Turns” VBS 2023 . It will run June 25-30 from 6-8:30 p.m. Registration can be completed at www.camdencornerofhope.com or contact Associate Pastor [email protected].

VBS at Eaton COC

The Church of Christ at 725 U.S. 35 East, Eaton invites children ages 4 to 12 to a one-day VBS event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The theme is “Proclamation Safari Park.” Lunch and dinner will be provided. Register online by June 30 at www.eatonchurchofchrist.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

[email protected]

First Southern Baptist Church in Camden offers [email protected] for kindergarten-5th grade each Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The youth also meet at 6:33 p.m. each Wednesday.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.