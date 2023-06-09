Keaton thanks BHS seniors and alumni

Brookville High School seniors from the Class of 2023 apply stain to the Castle Playground’s wooden structure. The playground is located in the city’s Golden Gate Park, located at 545 East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — City manager Sonja Keaton thanked the 2023 Brookville High School seniors and the Brookville Alumni Association for their volunteer work May 19 in the city’s parks.

“I would like to thank the Class of 2023 and the Brookville Alumni Association who participated in ‘Serve Brookville’ in May,” Keaton said.

“The participants were able to assist with staining the interior of the Castle Playground. They painted the swing set frames in Golden Gate Park. They painted the gates and one open-air shelter in Westbrook Park. They placed mulch in Westbrook Park,” Keaton said.

“All of their hard work was greatly appreciated. They did a lot of work that day,” Keaton said.

Serve Brookville was initiated last year and is sponsored by the Brookville Alumni Association.

One purpose of the program is to give graduating seniors the opportunity to connect with Brookville High School alumni and members of the community.

The program also gives the seniors a sense of community through their participation in numerous projects throughout the city.

Keaton also thanked everyone involved in placing the Hometown Heroes banners from the utility poles in the city.

“I would like to thank Barry Goforth and the VFW Post 3288 for bringing their military banner project to the city,” Keaton said.

“We have received an incredible amount of compliments on this project,” Keaton said, adding many of the compliments were posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Keaton said she would also like to thank the city service department for their assistance with the project.

“They have worked diligently with Barry on hanging the banners and installing the brackets,” Keaton said.

Keaton noted it took four brackets to hold the banners on the utility poles.

“It took about 10 to 15 minutes for each pole,” Keaton said.

“It was a lengthy project, but it looks good,” Keaton said.

Keaton also thanked AES Ohio for allowing the VFW and the city to place the banners on its utility poles.

The banners are located on Arlington Road, East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, East Westbrook Road and Carr Drive.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected]