Clayton Kiwanis blood drive is June 19

CLAYTON — Community Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types. Help counter the summer shortage and get a chance to win Country Concert tickets when you donate at the Kiwanis Club of Northmont community blood drive Monday, June 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the June 5-17 weekly drawings to win two tickets to the 42nd annual Country Concert ’23 July 6-8 in Fort Loramie.

CBC is in critical need of multiple blood types. Types O negative and B negative are in one-day supply and types O positive and A negative are in three-day supply. CBC must register a minimum of 300 donors every day to meet the demands of area hospitals.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at https://bit.ly/3QtEDWs.