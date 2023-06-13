Guess What’s New in Reading?

Ah. Joyful June! Did you know at the start of June, the sun rises in the constellation of Taurus, and at the end of June, rises in the constellation Gemini? So let’s go detectives. We are thrilled to announce some brand-new books for June’s Journey.

Benjamin Hall – Saved: A War Reporter’s Mission to Make it Home. When veteran war reporter Benjamin woke in Ukraine, Kyiv on the morning of March 14, 2022. He had no idea that within hours, Russian bombs would nearly end his life. He had worked in dangerous war zones, but with three young daughters at home. life on the edge was a thing of the past. With himself gravely injured, it was unclear he would make it out alive. His memoir includes a 16-page photo insert. New York Times Bestseller, Kirkes Reviews says, “An affecting, singular story…a bracing tale of life on the edge of death.

James L. Feisley – A Pleasure to Serve A Tale of Adventure & Coming of Age. This is not your ordinary tale of military service, Jim’s life in the USAF was not it was all work and no play. In his eleven years as an aircraft Maintenance Specialist, he traced to more than 25 countries and had a unique adventure in each of them. In his career, he worked on 16 different varieties of aircraft and crossed the Pacific Ocean 12 times and the Atlantic Ocean 22 times. His Coach Chad says, “What an interesting book! Not a subject matter I’m too familiar with, not a typical book I’d buy, but I’m glad I did.” This one is a must-read!

Jane Ann Turzillo – Ohio Heists: Historic Bank Holdups, Train Robberies, Jewel Stings and More. Ohio history overflows with tales of thieves. Vault teller Ted Conrad, walked out of Society National Bank carrying a paper sack containing a fifth of Canadian Club, a carton of Marlboros and $215,000 cash. He was never seen again. Jane Ann was nominated twice for the Agatha Award. A full-time author and speaker, she concentrates on true crime as well as writing for a large newspaper, covering police, fire and hard news. Jane Ann Turzillo writes of these and other notable heists and perpetrators.

Daniel Barbarisi – Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt. Daniel is a veteran journalist and author with over 15 years in newspapers and has covered crime, politics, news and sports. In this book Forrest Fenn was given a fatal cancer and came up with a bold plan. But he didn’t die. Instead found a decade-long gold rush that saw many treasurer hunters scrambling across the Rocky Mountains in pursuit of the fortune. Christopher McDougall, author of Born to Run says: “Chasing the thrill all the best stories reside, on the thin edge between amazing and impossible.”

Mari K. Eder – The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women who Changed the Course of World War II. The girls are the heroes of the greatest generation that you hardly ever hear about. These women who did extraordinary things didn’t expect thanks and shied away from the medals. They fought, struggled and made things happen in and out of uniform. Retired U.S. Army Major General Mari K. Eder wrote this book because she knew their stories needed to be told and the sooner the better. For theirs is a legacy destined to embolden generations of women to come.

All right, detectives challenge your mind with the most exciting five mystery books for women and men. June’s Journey is intended for you to check them out for some Buckeye Bandit…and for everyone!

