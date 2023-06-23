Emily Brown

PHOENIX, ARIZONA — Emily Brown, from Brookville High School’s Class of 2020, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Grand Canyon University in Spring 2023 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Marketing and Advertising, and minors in both management and communications.

Gebhart graduates

summa cum laude

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Hope Gebhart of Brookville graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations and Art (graphic design specialization) from Manchester University during the 2022-23 academic year. Commencement was May 20.

Gebhart was among nearly 260 students who received degrees from Manchester.

Bailey awarded degree

OXFORD — Dylan Bailey of Englewood was among students from Miami University who received degrees during the fall commencement Dec 9, 2022

Bailey graduated with a B.S. in Computer Science degree, majoring in Computer Science.

Peppo named

to dean’s list

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Brayden Peppo, a Music major at Grove City College from Dayton, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Fall 2022 semester. Brayden is a 2020 graduate of Homeschool and is the son of Rev. and Mrs. Bradley Peppo (Cinnamon) from Dayton.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Woods graduates

South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State announces Patrick Michael Woods of Englewood, Ohio, has graduated following the summer and fall 2022 semesters.

Woods graduated with a Master of Education in SDSU’s Graduate School.

Eads graduates

from Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Breanna Eads of Englewood was among the more than 7,000 candidates that graduated with the University of Georgia’s Class of 2023.

Eads earned a Master of Science in Comparative Biomedical Science.

Green graduates

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Taylor Green of Brookville recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.

More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring. Many graduates attended commencement ceremonies in person on the university’s Williamsburg campus the first weekend in May to celebrate their accomplishments.