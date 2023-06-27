While the exterior of this home on Foothill Drive appears in good shape, the interior sustained heavy damage during a fire on Friday, June 16. Brookville fire personnel rescued an elderly female that was trapped inside. Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — A 79-year-old woman, a dog and several cats were rescued June 16 from a burning home at 263 Foothill Dr.

At 5:43 a.m. two officers responded to the scene and found two women in the driveway stating there was another person trapped inside. One woman lived at the home. She was covered with black soot and stated her mother was still inside somewhere near the front of the home.

Officers kicked in the front door, but it only opened about a foot. A human leg was observed behind the door and the person’s body prevented the door to be fully opened.

An officer grabbed the victim’s leg to pull her out from behind the door, but due to her body position, the officer was unable to move her. Officers were unable to enter the home due to thick, black smoke that made it impossible to breathe or see.

Brookville Fire Department arrived on the scene and were able to enter the house and pull the victim outside through the front door. Officers assisted fire personnel as they began CPR on the unresponsive victim.

An officer assisted pulling a gurney out of a medic vehicle and guiding it over to the victim.

Both residents were transported to Miami Valley’s main hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes of arriving at the scene. EMS personnel checked both responding officers vitals. Both officers had a buildup of soot in their nostrils and airways.

Fire Chief Ron Fletcher advised both officers to report to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood to be evaluated. Both officers were treated and released.

Chief Fletcher stated that because it was a near-fatal fire, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation. As of June 24, the fire remained under investigation.

