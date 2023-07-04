Leadership Preble County participants come from a variety of backgrounds including small and large businesses, nonprofit organizations, community service organizations, county offices, churches, the medical field, community government and self-employed individuals. Applications for the next session will be accepted through Aug. 1.

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 Leadership Preble County program (LPC).

The LPC’s seventh cohort of participants recently completed the program, joining the more than 60 individuals who have done so, and Chamber Executive Director Karen Moss is already deep in planning for the next group of leaders.

“Being a graduate of the program myself and now the Chamber’s director, I understand the program’s benefits and the impact it has on the participants and also the county,” Karen explained. “We’re fostering leadership where we live, work and play — developing leaders right here that will serve and and improve the quality of life in Preble County.”

The LPC program (offered via support from lead sponsor Kettering Health) focuses on personal leadership development, encourages a passion for community involvement and provides participants a greater knowledge of the county’s resources and opportunities. Participants in the ten-month course meet monthly for sessions covering topics that include business, economic development, agriculture, health and human services, local, county and state government, the justice system, public safety, education, quality of life and local history.

“I believe LPC is necessary for individuals working within our community,” said Lori Hobbs 2022 cohort and Executive Director of Preble County Habitat For Humanity. “Leaders will be most productive if they are aware of the services and resources within the county they serve. This program creates an information hub that is imperative to success.”

LPC participants come from a variety of backgrounds including small and large businesses, nonprofit organizations, community service organizations, county offices, churches, the medical field, community government and self-employed individuals.

The cost for 2023-24 participants in the Leadership Preble County course is $650 and the program course size is limited to 10-15 participants.

“Each cohort has an interesting mix of participants, experiences and perspectives. That’s what makes the program so beneficial, and also why it’s successful. Participants become better county leaders and citizens. And we have fun too,” Moss said.

Learn more about the program or how to apply via the Chamber’s website at preblecountyohio.com/leadership-preble-county. Applications for the 2023-2024 cohort will be accepted through Aug. 1.