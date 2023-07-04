UF Spring Dean’s List

FINDLAY — The dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Local students included: Mackenzie Bacher of Lewisburg, Kathryn Crowe of West Alexandria, and Nathan Osborn of Eaton.

Mackenzie Jackson

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — Mackenzie Jackson of New Paris has been named to the Dean’s List at John Carroll University for the Spring 2023 semester. Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.