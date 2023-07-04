BROOKVILLE — The Montgomery SWCD Nominating Committee, for the election of the Board of Supervisors, is seeking candidates to run for the 2023 election.

Contact the office for further details at 937-854-7645. The MSWCD Board of Supervisors consists of five members and is elected to a 3-year term. The Board of Supervisors meets monthly and actively participates in district-sponsored events. It is their duty to carry out the mission of the Montgomery Soil and Water Conservation District.

Two positions will be elected in September with the term beginning January 2024.