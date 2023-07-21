The Englewood Police Department is located at 333 W. National Rd. The non-emergency phone number is (937) 836-2678. File photo

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Wednesday, July 12, Englewood Report 230001127: Joseph A. Shepherd, Jr., 33, of Kettering, was charged with theft at Meijer, issued a court summons and released.

Union Report 23-000000265: An officer pulled a vehicle over after it failed to stop at the stop sign on Frederick Pike at Old Springfield Road. The officer observed an open can of Mike’s Hard Lemonade on the passenger seat. During a pat-down search of the driver a small plastic Ziploc bag containing a white substance was found in his front left pants pocket. The driver passed a field sobriety test. Paul D. Anderson, 27, of Vandalia, was charged with failure to stop at a posted stop sign. The Ziploc bag was sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis. Anderson was issued a court summons and released to his parents.

Thursday, July 13, Englewood Report 230001125: An officer pulled a vehicle over at 1:16 a.m. for not having its headlights on. A female driver failed a series of field sobriety tests but was not charged. She was transported to her home off N. Dixie Drive and released. Charges are pending following the results of a urine analysis.

Englewood Report 230001131: Khalid M. Dorsey, 18, of Englewood, was arrested in Centennial Park on an Englewood warrant for leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to the county jail.

Englewood Report 230001135: Michael L. Metcalf, 39, of Dayton 45417, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot on a felony warrant out of Miami County. Metcalf was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

Union Report 23-000000266: An officer pulled a vehicle over on E. Martindale Road near Randolph Street for traveling left of center. The passenger, Julius Washington, 35, of South Bend, Ind., was arrested on a warrant out of Illinois for felony possession of a weapon/firearm. Washington was transported to the county jail.

Friday, July 14, Englewood Report 230001139: Terra Matusoff, 54, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for an assault. She was transported to the county jail.

Englewood Report 230001142: Brittani Y. Abshire, 33, of Dayton 45439, was arrested on two felony warrants; one for a probation violation for possessing dangerous drugs and the second for identity fraud. She was transported to the county jail.

Englewood Report 230001145: Jennifer L. Messer, 41, of Dayton 45417, and Kristen N. Brittain, 41, of Englewood, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Both were issued a court summons and released.

Sunday, July 16, Englewood Report 230001151: Symonette L. Moore, 60, of Dayton 45417, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and was arrested on a felony warrant out of Montgomery County. She was transported to the county jail.

Englewood Report 230001153: Robert Watkins, 55, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Monday, July 17, Englewood Report 230001156: Jeffrey Cooper, 63, of Dayton 45406, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Union Report 23-000000273: Police responded to KT’s Bar on a 9-1-1 hangup. A female alleged that another female slapped her on the left side of her face during a verbal argument. She wanted the incident documented in case she decides to press charges.

