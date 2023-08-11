BHS Class of ’64 composite photo restored

Tracy Kelly (left) of Expressions Studios, presents the restored Class of 1964 composite photo to Brookville High School Principal, Jason Stephan. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — Brookville High School is thankful for the work of Tracy Kelly, owner of Expressions Studios in Englewood, as he took the time to restore the Class of 1964 composite picture that hangs in the hallway along with all graduating classes of BHS.

These are sentimental photos that alumni enjoy returning and walking the hallways to see their old friends and reminisce.

Mr. Kelly was very generous in donating his time and services to Brookville Schools, and are incredibly grateful for this restored treasure to once again be hanging in the halls of Brookville High School.