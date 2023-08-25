WEST MILTON — Tuesday night the Brookville boys varsity soccer team battled Milton-Union to a 1-1 tie in West Milton.

With the tie the Blue Devils moved to 1-0-3 overall while the Bulldogs moved to 2-0-1.

Owen Sucher (sr.) scored the Blue Devils lone goal off an assist by Lucas Byrne (sr.) Sophomore goalkeeper Ayden Cowens made six saves while surrendering one goal.

Junior Titus Copp scored the Bulldogs only goal off an assist by freshman Jacob Fraley. Freshman goalkeeper Tyson Wright made 10 saves while surrendering one goal.

