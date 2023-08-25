CAMDEN — Detectives from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged a 28-year-old Camden man with several crimes after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding child pornography.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, as a result of their investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at 5813 Somers Gratis Road on Friday, Aug. 18, and recovered several pieces of evidence related to the investigation from the residence.

“Detectives interviewed the suspect, who confessed to possessing videos and images of child pornography as well as to sending the images to others,” Simpson said in a press release.

Detectives arrested Jordan S. Augustine, a resident at the Somer Gratis Road home. He has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both second degree felonies; two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance, both second degree felonies; two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, both fourth degree felonies, and illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance, a fifth degree felony.

Augustine remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.