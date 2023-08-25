BROOKVILLE — Did you know that John Dillinger traveled to this area often and not just to rob banks? Learn about John Dillinger and his Miami Valley connections on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 7-8 p.m. at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. The program is suitable for adults.

Dillinger robbed banks all across the Midwest, but his first bank robbery was right here in the Miami Valley. Learn about one of the most notorious gangsters of the 1930s and his ties to the Dayton region.

“I knew John Dillinger had roamed the Miami Valley and had robbed a bank in New Carlisle, but I had no idea he spent so much time in the area!” Chris Blackford, the library’s Information Services Assistant commented. “After learning he had more of a connection to Dayton than I previously thought, it was time to hit the books.”

Blackford decided to share a teaser from his presentation which is that Dillinger had a romantic connection to Dayton, and that’s what initially brought him to the city. He had a crush on the sister of his prison cellmate and came to Dayton to woo her after being released.

Seating is limited so please register in advance online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665 or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.