TROY — The Frosty Brown Fall Batting League is accepting registrations for this fall. For 30 years the fall batting league has been serving youngsters from the Dayton and Springfield area.

Players from Troy, Sidney, Englewood, West Milton, Tipp City, Franklin Monroe, Arcanum and Brookville areas take part.

The original FBFBL for 13 to 18 year olds begins Wednesday, Sept. 6 and runs through Thursday, Oct. 12. Fee is $125 per player with three to four games per week Monday through Thursday featuring approximately 18 to 20 league nine inning games plus a single elimination tournament.

Games include 82 mph fastballs and 74 mph curves All games are played at Duke Park Legion Field.

The Junior FBFBL for players 9 to 12 years of age begins Saturday, Sept. 9 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 14. Fees are $100 per player with two games each Saturday. Games are played at Duke Park softball fields and consist of seven innings.

Deadline to register is Sunday, Sept. 3.

Contact Frosty Brown at 937-474-9093 by call or text message, email [email protected] or visit FrostyBrownBaseball.com.