Overdose Remembrance Ceremony planned

Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board will host its first Overdose Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. in Fort St. Clair Park, 135 Camden Road in Eaton. This candelight vigil ceremony is in remembrance of those who have lost their battle with addiction. For more information, visit http://www.pcmhrb.org/national-recovery-month.html. Those who have lost loved ones are asked to bring a photo of their loved one to hang on the remembrance tree.

Annual PSWCD Fish Sale under way

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting orders for the 2023 Fish Sale now through Sept. 15. Species for sale include: bluegill, hybrid bluegill, redear sunfish, black crappie, channel catfish, yellow perch, largemouth bass, white amur, and black fathead minnow. Species descriptions and stocking recommendations can be found on the fish sale order form available for print on the district website at www.prebleswcd.org. The completed form and cash or check payment must be received by 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. Customers will receive a postcard reminder prior to the pick-up date on Oct. 12. For more information about the sale or regarding ponds, Preble SWCD can be reached at 937-456-5159.

Road closure notice

Monroe Central Road (between mailbox 8578 and Shurley Road is closed beginning at Foos Road and ending at Shurley Road for approximately six weeks (until Sept. 21) for a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure

Toby Road between mailboxes 2387 and 2511, beginning at U.S. 35 and ending at Conley Road will be closed until approximately Aug. 31, due to subsurface and culvert repair. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Road closure

Darke-Preble County Line Road between mailboxes 4722 and 6806 is closed beginning at Ohio 503 and ending at Rockridge Road for approximately 8 weeks (until Oct. 12) for a full bridge replacement. There will be no traffic permitted. For additional information contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Bridge replacement road closure

Georgetown-Verona Road (between box 2681 and 2978) will be closed beginning at Davis Road and ending at Rockridge Road for approximately 8 weeks, through Sept. 1, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.