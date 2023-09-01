Church briefs

Children’s Ministry In Camden

Hope4KIDS meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden. For K-5th grade, each week the kids will learn the Bible, as well as have some fun doing it. Contact Associate Pastor Cody with questions at [email protected].

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.