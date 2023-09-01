Lady Bolts come up short at Fairmont

Forward Scarlett Knaier races to move the ball into scoring position at Fairmont as Annabelle Seeds gives pursuit. Photos Ron Nunnari | Register-Herald Freshman Abbie Hardy maneuvers the ball through Fairmont defenders Addison Protsman (left), Charlotte Lundgren (2) and Emily Schloneger.

KETTERING — The schedule for the Northmont girls soccer team has been brutal this season.

After fighting to a 2-2 tie against a tough Sidney team, the Lady Bolts lost 5-0 to Alter, the No. 3 ranked Division II in the Miami Valley by the Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

Next came a 4-0 loss to Carroll, the No. 4 ranked Division II team by the MVSCCA, and on Wednesday night a 2-1 loss to Fairmont, ranked No. 7 in Division I. Northmont is currently ranked No. 9 in Division I with Sidney No. 10.

“There are no easy games for us,” said Northmont assistant coach Matt Shaltry. “Our schedule is pretty brutal from start to finish.”

Wednesday night Fairmont took a 1-0 first half lead on a goal by Emily Schloneger and kept the ball in Northmont’s half of the field the majority of the first half. That trend continued in the second half until the Lady Bolts caught a break.

Alina Perkins worked the ball down the left side of the field and launched a pass inside. Ireland Powell lofted a kick into the Fairmont goal at the 36:01 mark to tie the match 1-1.

Fairmont kept unrelenting pressure on Northmont in the second half and with 19:04 remaining Addison Protsman made a run to the left of the Lady Bolts’ goal.

Goalkeeper Ayla Rammel (15 saves) moved to her right to defend and Protsman hammered the winning goal into the center of the net.

With the victory Fairmont improved to 2-2-1 overall and 1-0-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play while Northmont fell to 0-3-1 and 0-1-0 in the first conference contest for both schools.

“We are very young, but that can be a beautiful thing, and the best part about that is that every game we are growing, and every game we are discovering how our game can be improved,” said Northmont coach Kinzie Mangen. “Unfortunately, we figured it out a little bit too late tonight, but I am still proud of the battle.”

The Lady Bolts will play a conference game Wednesday at Wayne, which is 0-5-0 overall and 0-1-0 in GWOC play and play a non-conference game Saturday at Oakwood.