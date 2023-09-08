Brookville volleyball improves to 8-1

BROOKVILLE — With a victory Aug. 31 over Waynesville 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23 and Tuesday over Middletown Madison 25-9, 25-18 and 25-20, the Brookville girls volleyball team improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in SWBL play.

Against Waynesville the Lady Devils were led by Sidney Sprada with 11 kills and four service aces and Logynn Barr with eight kills and 13 digs and Paloma Carey with 18 digs.

Sprada had 14 kills against Madison while Melina Davidson had 15 assists, Carey had 14 digs, Anela Hoops had 12 assists. Barr and Bree Albertson had five kills each while Laci Jerome and Ella Nutter recorded four kills apiece.