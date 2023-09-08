Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — On Tuesday, Sept. 5, a Preble County grand jury indicted a 28-year-old Camden man the PCSO arrested last month and charged with several crimes after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding child pornography.

Jordan S. Augustine, 5813 Somers Gratis Rd., Camden, was indicted on charges including pandering involving minor (four counts and illegal use of minor/impaired person in nudity oriented material (four counts.)

The grand jury also issued the following indictments Tuesday:

Alonzo Robert Arnold, 5946 Lexington Rd., West Alexandria, assault; Donald David Berry, 10220 Franklin Rd., Hagerstown, Indiana, improper handling firearms in motor vehicle, improper handling firearms in motor vehicle and OVI of alcohol or drugs; Melissa A. Berry, 229 N. Cherry Street, Eaton, illegal conveyance onto grounds of specified government facility, possession cocaine and illegal possession drug paraphernalia.

Also: Justin D. Campbell, 1528 Linda Lane, Richmond, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drug abuse instruments; David Dewayne Dils, 1420 Quaker Ave Wabash, Indiana, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl; Thomas E. Evans, 3454 U.S. 40, Apt. 2, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs, tampering, and resisting.

Also: Christophe Douglas Frisby, 107 Cliff St., Yellow Springs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs; Deborah Lynn Grubb, at-large, aggravated possession of drugs and counterfeiting; Jessica Lee Hill, 78 S. Walnut St., Apt. 325, Chillicothe, aggravated possession of drugs; Kyle G. Lane, 512 Buckeye Dr., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs; Willam Walter Neel, 7788 Ohio 177 Camden, aggravated possession of drugs.

Also: Tina M. Marker, 301 Quinn Rd., West Alexandria, aggravatedpossession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; James Edward Miller, 532 N. 18th Street, Richmond, Indiana, receiving stolen property, failure to comply and failure to comply; Samantha Renee Tipton, 5937 Gratis Rd. Camden, tampering, tampering and possession of criminal tools; Arthur William Wilson, 417 North St., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and having physical control of vehicle while under the influence.