This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Oct. 1-7 is Banned Books Week. Visit the library to learn what it’s all about.

Monday, Oct. 2

Wacky Word Games, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 years old can get together to play a bunch of wacky word games and see who can be the one to get the final word in! Registration is not required.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Perler Beads, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 years old will have fun making the 8-bit creation of their dreams by melting plastic perler beads with a hot iron to create a cool pixelated design. All materials will be provided by the library. Registration is not required.

Board Game Spotlight, 6-8 p.m.

This program will give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games. Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together.

This month’s game, “Horrified,” is seasonably appropriate and we can play other spooky Halloween games as well. There will be a mix of classic and modern board games available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Coding Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can join a free coding club at the library to learn computer science concepts in a safe and supportive environment. Through lessons in programming language, and utilization of art, game design, and storytelling, learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Teen Gaming, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 to 12 are welcome to participate in a variety of games and have LOTS of fun! Registration not required.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Magazine and Puzzle Swap, 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

All ages may visit the library on the first Saturday of every month for a magazine and swap, when anyone can bring a magazine or puzzle and take home a different one. Feel free to drop off as many as you want to share either that day or during the week before. Magazines include those removed from the library’s collection or patron donations. Registration is not required.

Behind Urban Legends, 11 a.m.-noon

Urban Legends are a scary and fun version of folktales. How do they come about and what propels them forward? In this talk by local author Sara Kaushal, we explore common ghost stories, urban legends, monsters, and cryptids, along with (semi) logical explanations for many of the stories.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.