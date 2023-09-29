Voter registration deadline Oct. 10

EATON — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Preble County Board of Elections office, first floor of the courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open Oct. 10, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their addresses.

Voters may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Village Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs. Voters may also register and update your address at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 937-456-8118) to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from the website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of Oct. 10.

Individuals are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the Nov. 7, 2023 General Election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which they intend to vote. Voters must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.