News briefs

Road closure notice

Beginning Monday, Oct. 9, Paint Road (between mailbox 5132 and Cox Road,) beginning at County Road 335 and ending at Cox Road, will closed for 10 weeks (until approximately Dec. 21) for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted for additional information contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Brookville Historical Society tours

The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 2 until 4 p.m. with the last tour starting at 3 p.m. The Exhibit Building has an expanded display featuring local doctors. The Depot Museum will be open during the Optimists Pumpkin Walk in November, but it will not be open on regular openings in November, December, January, February or March. It will reopen in April 2024. Suggested donations are $2 for adults, 50 cents for students 6 to 16, and children under 6 are free when accompanied by an adult.

DD hosting Track ‘N Treat

Preble County Board of DD will host its annual Track ‘N Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the ASK Playground, 1239 N. Maple St., Eaton. The costume theme this year will be “BBQ Dads vs. Soccer Moms” or a Disney character. There will be lots of activities and games, food trucks and a special appearance by the Dayton 501st Star Wars Group. Questions? Contact Maria Morgan at 937-733-2362 or [email protected]. Rain date will be Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Road closure

Darke-Preble County Line Road between mailboxes 4722 and 6806 is closed beginning at Ohio 503 and ending at Rockridge Road for approximately 8 weeks (until Oct. 12) for a full bridge replacement. There will be no traffic permitted. For additional information contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Fall Family Day in Eaton

Eaton Parks and Recreation will host its Fall Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Seven Mile Park, beginning at 3 p.m. The evening will end with a family-friendly Halloween Movie Night presentation of “Monsters University.” The first 100 children will get to pick out a free pumpkin and enjoy other activities. This free event will be highlighted by fun activities including a giant inflatable corn maze, a bungee trampoline, and axe throwing, as well as the barrel train ride, sack races, the pumpkin patch, and more. Children can help Preble Arts paint a snowplow and prepare it for the holiday season, and at 4 p.m., The Flannels will take the stage to rock the park with live music until 5:30 p.m. There will be a K-9 demonstration at 5:45 p.m., and free face painting will be available from 4-6 p.m. The movie will begin at dusk. Families should bring their own lawn chairs/blankets for seating. Concessions will be available from Fatty Daddy’z and Boiled Over Candy Company. Additional activities are being added as the event nears. Watch for details to be released as they become available. Fall Family Day is sponsored by Preble County Development Partnership, Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau, TimkenSteel and Downtown Eaton Inc.

Eaton leaf connection

The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division fall leaf collection the week of Oct. 16. Leaf collection will occur on the following dates in the listed locations: week of Oct. 16, east side of Barron St.; week of Oct. 23, west side of Barron St.; week of Oct. 30, east side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 6, west side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 13, east side of Barron St. and the week of Nov. 20, west side of Barron St. During the week of Nov. 27, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

Sweep Clayton Clean is Oct. 21

Sweep Clayton Clean fall clean-up will be held Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. ‘til noon at Fire Station 83 located off Main Street at 200 Woolery Lane. Dumpsters will be available at 8 a.m. until full with a hard cut off at noon. Clayton residents can dispose of junk, storage, furniture, wood, tree limbs, and yard debris free of charge. No liquids, paint, Freon, tires or hazardous items will be accepted. A chipper will be available for tree brush.

PCBOE logic, accuracy testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct logic and accuracy testing of the electronic pollbooks on Monday, Oct. 23, and Tuesday, Oct. 24. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Preble County Courthouse.

Road closure

Stephens Road is closed for approximately 5 weeks (until Oct. 26,) beginning at Shurley Road and ending at Monroe Central Road, due to a culvert replaement. No traffic will be permitted.

College Corner BOE meeting change

The College Corner Local Schools Board of Education regular meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, will be changed to Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 5:45 p.m.

Dynamite Dreams Farm Toy Drive

Dynamite Dreams Farm’s 4th annual Toy Drive for Preble County and Christmas Light Display will be held from Dec. 1-17, at the farm located at 7495 Ohio 122 West in Eaton. Bring a new toy and enjoy the lights. Toys will be donated to Home is the Foundation to provide to families needing a extra help this coming holiday season. Toys can be left at the farm anytime, Dec. 1-17, or dropped off at the HIT Foundation office, 111 W. Somers St., Eaton. The light display will run from Nov. 27 through Christmas, from 6-9 p.m. weather permitting. Park and walk along the lighted pathway. There are over 120,000 lights and 600-plus decorations to enjoy.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.