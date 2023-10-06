This week at BBL

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

The library will be Closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in honor of Indigenous People’s Day

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Gaming, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 years old will have fun gaming with their friends! Registration is not required.

History Buff Book Club: “The Splendid and the Vile,” 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Hey history buffs, there’s a book club that meets every other month to read and discuss historical fiction and nonfiction. October’s non-fiction book is The Splendid and the Vile: a saga of Churchill, family, and defiance during the blitz by Erik Larson.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Homeschool Club, noon-1:30 p.m.

Homeschooled children ages 6 – 12 should pack a bagged lunch and bring it to the library! They’ll eat and after that, will participate in a set of fun and educational activities with Miss Amanda. There’s a different theme each month, including science, math, social studies, creative writing, art and more. Kids can meet up with other homeschool friends and/or make new ones!

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Teen DIY: Shrunken Heads, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can spark their creativity by making creepy shrunken heads using apples. All materials will be provided. Registration is not required.

Bending the Color Line: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage in Ohio, 7-8 p.m.

Carol Lasser, Emerita Professor of History at Oberlin college, will discuss the final years of the suffrage struggle and Ohio women’s efforts to gain the vote. During this time frame, African-American and white suffragists came together to work in opposition of organized liquor interests in Ohio. Lasser will talk about how these complex relationships help us think about how race, region, and special interests shape alliances and access to the vote. Lasser has focused her work on women, gender and race in American history.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Oct. 14

All Ages Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

