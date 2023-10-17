Arrows cap of regular season with WOAC title, win over Eaton

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s volleyball team celebrates after beating rival Eaton for the first time since 2014. Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald Preble Shawnee’s volleyball team won its second straight WOAC title with a win over Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

CAMDEN — The final week of the regular season couldn’t have ended any better for Preble Shawnee’s volleyball team.

The Arrows clinched a share of their second straight Western Ohio Athletic Conference title and third league championship in four years with a straight sets win over Mississinawa Valley, then knocked off rival Eaton for the first time since the 2014 season.

“You can’t ask for a better week than this,” Abby Weaver, the Arrows first-year head coach said with a big smile on her face after the win over Eaton. “Especially heading into tournaments. Watching them play. It’s just so fun at this point in the season. There are so many things that are clicking right (now). They’re all together as friends off the court. They’re together as friends on the bus, but it’s just a really, really fun place to be.”

Shawnee defeated the Eagles 25-21, 10-25, 26-24, 25-23 on Thursday, Oct. 12, for their first win over Eaton since Weaver, then Abby Woodard, was a senior for the Arrows.

Shawnee begin the week with a 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 win over Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at home.

The win clinched a share of the WOAC title with Arcanum, who the Arrows beat in straight sets on Sept. 7.

“We have come a long way since the beginning of the season,” Weaver said after the win over Mississinawa Valley. “In summer league, it honestly looked a little scary. And my girls listened, they took everything that I said this whole entire season to heart. They worked hard to make little changes, and then they ended up turning into big things as the season went on. Again, we took some really, really difficult losses in the beginning of the season. But those turned out to be things that we needed to learn to be successful in the end of the season. So turned out really well.”

Against MV, senior Bella Agee had 24 assists and six kills. Senior Delaney Klapper added 12 digs and seven kills. Senior Kahlen Kulms led the way with 10 kills and senior Korrie Woodard had 22 digs.

“My four seniors are incredible. And they’ve obviously had such an incredible career here at Pebble Shawnee,” Weaver said. “They show up to practice every day to work hard. And then obviously that turns over into games. They’re the first ones in the gym and the last ones out every time.”

Junior Caylee Hatmaker had four blocks and five kills.

Against Eaton, the Arrows got another balanced attack.

Kulms had 17 kills and three blocks. Agee added 21 assists, eight kills and three service aces. Klapper had five kills and 21 digs. Sallie Montgomery had six kills and six digs and Woodard added 21 digs, 17 service points and two aces.

With the wins, Shawnee improved to 17-5 overall and 10-1 in the WOAC.

The Arrows were scheduled to begin tournament play on Tuesday, Oct. 17 against Dayton Christian at Brookville High School.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.