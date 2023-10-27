Church briefs

Surviving the Holidays grief seminar

Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be held Nov. 12 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Trinity Church, 511 North Commerce St., Lewisburg. The cost is $5 per person. Childcare is not available. The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength. Those who attend will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. For more information, call Trinity Church (937- 962-2741,) Pastor Gary Sollenberger ( 937-559-2442,) or Mary Jane Munson (937-836-0580,) or email [email protected].

Children’s Ministry In Camden

Hope4KIDS meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden. For K-5th grade, each week the kids will learn the Bible, as well as have some fun doing it. Contact Associate Pastor Cody with questions at [email protected].

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.