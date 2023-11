Twin Valley South Middle School honor rolls

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South Middle School recently released the names of those students listed on the high honor and honor rolls for the first quarter.

High Honor Roll (receiving a 3.6-4.0 GPA)

7th Grade: Adriana Cain, Anna Dehart, Scarlet Donovan, Cohen Emig, Bronson Garber, Jillian Hassell, Skyler Howard, Annabelle Johnson, Rylee Langenkamp, Kamryn Metzger, Blake Mowell, Breckyn Murray, Kameryn Spencer, Adara Suggs, Megan Wampler

8th Grade: Danika Caldwell, Dakota Carder, Gracelynn Childers, Mary Clark, Katherine Clopper, Paityn Cross, Callie Fogle, Lilianna Guevara, Bryce Koeller, Madelyn Moreland, Haelee Smith, Paisley Sollenberger, Hailey Turpin, Caleb Ulrich, Ezra Valentin, Ava Weldy

Honor Roll List (receiving a 3.3-3.59 GPA)

7th Grade: Sophia Childs, Cheyanne Cook, Lillian (Lilly) Lloyd, Gavin Lohrey, Audrey Oda, Zoie Rivers, Joseph Ware

8th Grade: Austin Burkett, Sommer Clouse, Natalie Kaiser, Dylan Landis