EHS presenting ‘Clue’

EATON — Eaton High School Drama Club will present its fall play, “Clue” Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m., in the Eaton Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 per person. Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, is a stage play rendition of the board game and well-known movie Clue. In it, the audience follows characters who are forced to take up aliases in order to solve a blackmail-turned-murder scheme. Pictured, the EHS cast of “Clue.” Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door.