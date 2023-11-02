Pumpkin Walk slated for November 4

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Optimist Club’s annual Pumpkin Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 4, in Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Activities begin at 6 p.m. in the back parking lot of the park and the Wolf Creek Trail.

People may walk at their own pace on the Wolf Creek Trail from Golden Gate Park to the train depot, located at the corner of Hay and Cusick avenues.

The trail will be decorated with pumpkins and a variety of seasonal items.

Horse-drawn hay rides also begin at 6 p.m.

A bonfire will take place at the park at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be storytelling beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Free hotdogs, apple cider and donuts will be available.

Co-sponsors of the event include:

• The Brookville Chamber of Commerce

• The Brookville Park Board

• The Brookville Historical Society

• Five Rivers MetroPark

• Kappa IX Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau Soriety

• Mar-Chele Pretzels, 18 Market St., Brookville

• Majestic Nursery in West Alexandia