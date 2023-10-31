Myers seeking support for ECS Board

Eaton Community School District residents:

Serving as a school board member is more than just making a few decisions during a meeting. It is listening to all that are involved in a school district. That means when decisions must be made, I will continue to consider how does this impact our students, staff, and families of our community.

My wife Kayla and I have three daughters that all attend Eaton Community Schools. Having children in school has opened my eyes to many things that are positive and many things that can be improved.

I believe in having a balanced and conservative approach to decision making that promotes accountability and integrity for all involved. Over the last four years as a board member, I have supported our students and staff during some of the most challenging times ever in education.

Even with the recent challenges our students are learning and progressing well due to many new programs and policies that have been put in place in the last few years. Running for re-election this fall is a renewed commitment to serving our students, staff, and families of Eaton Community Schools.

I look forward to having another opportunity to serve again in this capacity. I am asking for your support and vote on Nov. 7.

J. Ben Myers

Eaton