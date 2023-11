Final deadline for letters-to-the-editor related to the Tuesday, Nov. 7, general election was Friday, Oct. 27, at noon. The last day election-related letters will be published is in this edition, Wednesday, Nov. 1.

No election-related letters will be published in the Saturday edition the week prior to the election (Saturday, Nov. 4.)

For election advertising information, contact Betsy Kemp at [email protected].