PC voters decide on issues

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County voters (14,127 of the 28,354 registered) went to the polls or voted absentee in the general election last Tuesday, Nov. 7, casting their ballots on over 20 varied issues.

Despite the issues passing statewide, Preble County voters denied Issue 1 and Issue 2, the controversial issues related to abortion/other reproductive decisions and legalizing the adult use of cannabis.

Countywide, voters approved (6,893-6,772) Issue 13, which was a proposed replacement and reduction of 0.05 mills for the benefit of health programs of the Preble County General Health, for 5 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025. In a statement on Facebook, Preble County Public Health thanked voters, “Preble County Public Health would like to express our appreciation for your support during the last election! We look forward to continuing our service to the people of Preble County. Thank you!”

Precinct-specific issues

Harrison Township voters approved a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Harrison Township for the purpose of cemetery operations, 840-702, as well as a renewal of a tax levy for road improvements, 873-664.

Jackson Township voters approved replacement and increase of an existing levy for roads, 205-198.

Twin Township voters approved both electric aggregation, 425-336.

Washington Township voters approved a road maintenance tax renewal, 385-310, and a new tax levy (2 mills) for roads, 349-342, and electric aggregation, 356-320.

Tri-County North Local School District voters approved renewal of the one percent earned income tax, 949-900.

Twin Valley Community Local School District voters approved renewal of the district’s .75 percent earned income tax, 1,014-909.

Voters in the Camden-Somers Township Fire/Rescue Joint Fire District approved replacement of a tax for the purpose of fire protection and emergency medical services, 622-553.

Village of Eldorado voters approved renewal of a 3.04-mill levy for current expenses, 11-69.

Voters in the Village of Gratis turned down an additional proposed 4-mill tax levy for police department operating, 115-155.

Lewisburg voters approved renewal of a 2.25-mill police levy, 352-228.

Voters in the Village of New Paris approved renewal of the 2-mill levy for current expenses, 204-143 and renewal of a 2-mill police levy, 216-130.

Verona voters approved renewal of a 2-mill current expense levy, 59-49 and renewal of a 1.9-mill operating levy, 57-51

Voters in the Village of West Alexandria approved electric aggregation, 288-149 and natural gas aggregation, 273-152.

West Manchester voters turned down replacement of a current operating expense tax levy, 54-68.

