Schools honor area veterans

PREBLE COUNTY — Schools across the county honored area veterans with special assemblies last week. Ceremonies included special music, guest speakers, flag folding ceremonies and reminders of the history and importance of Veterans Day.

Eaton Community Schools held events on Wednesday, Nov. 8, while Tri-County North and National Trail both held ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 10.

Superintendent William Derringer welcomed those in attendance at TCN’s event on Friday. “Welcome to this special Veterans Day program as we gather to express our deepest gratitude to those who have selflessly served our nation,” Derringer began. “Today, we come together to not only commemorate the valor and sacrifice of our members, but also to celebrate the enduring spirit that defines the men and women who have donned the uniform in service to our great country.

“We have had a Veterans Day assembly including every student in grades K through 12 for over 20 years now, and it’s one of our favorite things that we do each year,” Derringer continued. “We believe that it is essential that we take a moment to reflect on the immeasurable contributions of our veterans throughout history. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifice have paved the way for the freedoms that we hold dear today. It is a time of honor and tradition to set aside this day to pay tribute to the heroes who have safeguarded our liberty and defended the values that make our nation extraordinary. In 2023, our gratitude extends to those who have served in times of peace and in times of conflict — those who have faced adversity with courage and resilience. We are reminded that the journey of evolution extends far beyond the battlefield, but encompasses the triumphs and challenges faced upon returning home, the reintegration into civilian life and the continued commitment to making a positive impact in our communities.

“As we honor our veterans today, let us also acknowledge the families who have stood steadfastly beside them. Behind every brave service member there is a network of support, love and sacrifice that often goes unseen. Today we express our gratitude not only to our veterans, but also to their families, whose strength and resilience contribute immeasurably to the well being of our military community. It is important to recognize that Veterans Day is not just a day on the calendar. It’s a living tribute to the ideals and principles of our veterans. Today’s program serves as a reminder that the legacy of service continues to thrive in our communities, as veterans transition from active duty to becoming leaders, mentors and contributors in civilian life.”

Derringer concluded, “In closing, students, let us carry this period of Veterans Day beyond this assembly. I would ask that each of you to please be courteous and foster a culture of gratitude and respect for veterans each and every day. To the veterans among us, we extend our deepest appreciation for your service, your sacrifice, in your enduring commitment to the ideals that make our nation strong. Thank you. And may this Veterans Day program be a reminder of the profound depth of gratitude that we owe to all who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces.”

Veteran Spec 5 Richard Arthur spoke at TCN’s assembly. He noted that the presenters who came before him had shared a lot of what he was going to talk about. “I would like to thank everybody for having this great opportunity for all of us veterans here,” he said. I would like to say thank you, and welcome home to all the veterans that never got a welcome before.”

“A couple of other things that I would like to mention, when they were talking about the military how many were here and missing and killed. As of August this year, 1,578 Vietnam veterans are still missing. A total of 81,000 from all the other wars are still missing. Seventy-five of those are from Ohio from the Vietnam War. So if you get a chance, and you see a veteran, say thank you. We won’t bite. You can shake their hand you can talk to them. We’re all humans. We won’t hurt anybody,” he added.

“Today, we gather to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation unwavering courage, and dedication,” NT Superintdent Bob Fischer said in welcoming everyone to National Trail’s annual ceremony. “On Veterans Day, we honor the sacrifices and valor of those who have selflessly donned the uniform to protect the freedoms we have here. For generations, our veterans have stood at the forefront of our nation’s defense showing unparalleled bravery and commitment. They faced adversity, endured hardship and demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity. Their sacrifices have shaped the very fabric of our society, ensuring that the values of liberty, democracy and justice prevail.

“We owe our deepest gratitude to our veterans for their commitment to service,” Fischer continued. “Their acts of heroism, and their willingness to put the well being of our nation above their own, exemplify the highest ideals of patriotism. Through their sacrifices, they’ve secured the freedoms we often take for granted. As we commemorate Veterans Day, let us not only reflect on the valor and bravery of our veterans, but also recognize the challenges they face upon returning home. It is our collective responsibility to support and honor their service, ensuring they receive the care and respect and opportunities they rightfully deserve. Today, let us recommit ourselves to honoring our veterans, not just on this day, but every day. Let us honor that by ensuring that their sacrifices are always remembered. Their service is always appreciated, and their needs are always met.

He continued, “Let us create a society where the dedication of our our veterans is acknowledged and where they feel the support and gratitude of our grateful nation. To our veterans, your bravery, sacrifice and commitment have safeguarded the liberties and values we cherish. You have our deepest respect, admiration and gratitude. On behalf of the National Trust good school community, I would like to thank our veterans and their families for their sacrifices you have made so we can have freedoms like no others in the world.”

Fischer added, “Students and friends in the audience, if you have not done so, I encourage you to take a few moments to spend with one of our veterans. I encourage you to ask them about their service or just find time to simply say ‘thank you’ for what they have done. It will be a lasting memory in your mind that will hopefully allow you to share a true gratitude for what they went through for each of us here in the audience today.”

Fischer also recognized the National Trail staff members who have served in the military.

Command Sergeant Major Michael D. Smith, who spent over 30 years serving the country, was the special speaker at National Trail.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.