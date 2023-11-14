Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest

Downing Jr.

NEW PARIS — A New Paris man remains in the Preble County Jail on drug-related charges after a traffic stop last week led to the discovery of drugs including meth and cocaine.

On Monday, Nov. 6, at approximately 6:05 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle on Oxford Gettysburg Road, just south of U.S. 40, on a traffic violation.

“During the contact, the driver exited the vehicle and deputies observed a white powder fall from his lap,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a presss release.

According to Simpson, the driver was found not to have a valid driver’s license.

“As a result of the stop, deputies recovered approximately 34 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 2.6 grams of suspected cocaine,” the release noted. “Distribution baggies were also located in the vehicle. The driver also conveyed drugs into the booking area of the jail.”

Deputies arrested Robert D. Downing Jr., 41, of New Paris.

Downing Jr. was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court last with crimes including possession of cocaine, a 5th degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a 2nd degree felony; tampering with evidence, a 3rd degree felony; illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a 4th degree misdemeanor and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a government facility, a 3rd degree felony.

Downing Jr. remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.