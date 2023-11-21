Allison named MVCTC Agriculture Education Satellite Sept. Student of the Month

Allison

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Kaidlyn (Kiki) Allison has been selected for the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Agriculture Education Satellite Student of the Month for September 2023.

She is a two-year Ag Ed student and FFA member. Kiki is currently serving as FFA chapter Secretary. Over her years of membership, she competed in multiple contests including Urban Soil Judging, Animal Management and Wildlife. She has also contributed over 83 volunteer hours within the community at local events including the Preble Co. Pork Festival, Handmade Hugs, The Star Theater, Jacob’s Ladder and Women in Aviation. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience is working at Stockslager’s Greenhouse and Garden Center.

Allison is a positive role model and goes beyond what is expected to help the chapter and its members succeed, the chapter said in a recent press release.