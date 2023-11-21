Senior edition

Help…I’m overflowing…

The world is always throwing so much information your way, input, input, input, input, input, do we ever take a rest? When was the last time you took a minute for yourself? I can guess that most of you said or thought in your head, “I don’t remember” or “I’m not sure.” You are not alone in that comment, I can guarantee anyone who is in the world of service, is always giving their energy toward something else without even thinking of replenishing their own needs. I’m sure we all think, well that’s what people do, that’s why they go into the service field.

While that may be an accurate statement, I think it needs to be approached at a different angle. Yes, people in the service field do everything they can for others because that is how they receive their joy, how they feel they make a difference, how they wish everyone else would be for each other. They are the ones that don’t know how to say no when someone asks them to do or to help with something. You all know who those people are, and they make a huge difference in your life. I know they do for us; our volunteers and staff are amazing, and we couldn’t help as many seniors as we do without them. We appreciate and try to give our thanks to all of them, but in general as human beings, we also fall short in asking others for help when we know they need a break or when we know their plate is full, yet we ask anyways because help is needed. Often, we aren’t aware of how big the ask is for that person at the time.

Here’s the solution or what someone can do for those service folks: Help them with something (even though you know they will most likely not accept the help, let them know that it would make you feel good to help them), give in their honor to a non-profit that can benefit (whether that be monetary or your time), show them appreciation by just saying thank you, or just spend time with them without asking for their help (go out to dinner with them, go see a movie, have lunch, take a walk, etc.) These are just samples of things you could do for them, I’m sure there are more solutions, and we’d love to hear them.

For me personally, I’d love it if you would donate to non-profit program (mainly to PCCOA for sponsor-a-senior for our Giving Tuesday campaign.) If you can’t give, then please spread the word, and let others know they can give, but no amount is too small. You can also start a fundraising campaign on your own Facebook page and pick a non-profit. I’m going to restate what I said last week about it. Repetition is key in remembering, so here the blurb from last week:

“Did you know that our Meals on Wheels is more than just a meal for our seniors who receive it? It’s also a wellness check, a friend, socialization, a friendly face, sometimes the only person they see that day. Its something they look forward to each day. We sometimes do more than just bring in their lunch meal that day. If needed, we can grab their mail for them, pull trash cans out or take their trash out (for those who have no family around or close friends). We also make sure that if we notice any changes in their mental state or that they haven’t been feeling well for a couple days, we talk to their emergency contact. If they don’t answer their door or we don’t see them, we call later that day to check on them and their emergency contact, and if there is still worry, we call the police to do another check on them. We must see our Meals on Wheels seniors each day we deliver. It’s also something that family members who live far away appreciate because their parents or aunts or uncles are being seen throughout the week. So, it’s more than a meal that gets delivered. Don’t forget about Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, where all donations go towards Sponsor-A-Senior Program for our Meals on Wheels program. Donations can be sent in via mail, online, or in person.”

We also have registered with “Share the Love” event with Subaru of America. As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers will donate a minimum of $300 to charity, like Meals on Wheels, for every new vehicle leased or sold from Nov. 16, 2023, to Jan. 2, 2024. Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated more than 4.3 million meals and helped provide friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country. For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove. So if you are looking for a new vehicle, check out Subaru of America.

Let me mention some other programs we are looking for donations for, while we are on that topic: Christmas Baskets, Senior Center Expansion Project, Homemaking, and more. We thank you in advance for your kindness and consideration.

Don’t forget that you can become a member for just $10 a year and you will stay up to date with all of our events and happenings. If you are already a member, remember that memberships are valid January 1st through December 31st and you will need to renew soon for 2024. We are looking forward to seeing you visit us soon!

Preble County Council on Aging is located at 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-4947 or 1-800-238-5146 or email [email protected].