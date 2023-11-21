Holiday events kick off season

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The month of November and Thanksgiving traditionally herald in the season of giving, holiday events and activities across the county and this weekend continues the fun kicked off in New Paris last weekend. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

PREBLE COUNTY — The month of November and Thanksgiving traditionally herald in the season of giving, holiday events and activities across the county and this weekend continues the fun kicked off in New Paris last weekend.

The Whispering Christmas Jingle Jog 5K Run/Walk on Wednesday, Nov. 22, lets families, walkers and serious runners have a special preview of the Whispering Christmas light displays in Eaton’s Fort St. Clair Park. The race will begin at 5:30 p.m., in the Eaton High School parking lot, 600 Hillcrest Drive in Eaton. Registration is $35 and includes a Jingle Jog race shirt while supplies last. Packet pick up and registration begins at 4:15 p.m. Onsite registration is payable by check only, to the City of Eaton, with “Whispering Christmas” in the memo line. All proceeds from the Jingle Jog benefit Fort St. Clair’s Whispering Christmas. At press time, nearly 800 participants were registered for this annual 5K event.

Hundreds of Preble Countians will be served by this year’s Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, again a drive-through (or delivery) only event at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Meals were to be reserved by last week. For more information, call 937-456-2800.

On Friday, Nov. 24, families can welcome Santa to Eaton with the annual Downtown Eaton Inc. White Christmas Celebration, which includes a parade to usher Santa to Preble County Courthouse Plaza on Main Street, songs and music by Hollingsworth-East School second graders and the Eaton High School Band, the official Christmas tree lighting and more. White Christmas begins at 6 p.m. downtown.

This year a special tree has been donated by Eaton Community of Faith Church, decorated through the generosity of TimkenSteel and Eaton Floral. The tree will remain on the courthouse square for the holiday season, according to organizers. There will be free ornaments, and cocoa for those who attend. Afterward, the Whispering Christmas light display at Fort St. Clair will be open until 9:30 p.m. for those wanting to start their holidays with a trip through the park.

For those who enjoy horses and parades, on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Butler County Saddle Horse Club will once again be having its Christmas Parade on Horseback. The parade will deliver fruit to the nursing homes in Eaton on horseback. The parade will leave the Preble County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m. Its first destination and will be at Maple Gardens on South Maple Street in Eaton. The riders will also visit The Greenbriar and Vancrest Health Care Center.

New Paris kicked off the holiday season last Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17-18, with its Olde Fashioned Christmas in the Village, complete with family activities, a lighted parade, open houses at area businesses and more. Despite weather hampering some of the activities on Friday evening, the holiday activities brought out visitors to start the festive season in Preble County.

